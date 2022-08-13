'We want to turn the Vaal into a trade cannabis hub in Gauteng' - Makhura

Makhura made the comments at the presidential imbizo on Friday where local and national government met with Sedibeng residents to reflect on service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG- Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that cannabis may hold the key to unlocking economic potential in the Vaal.

Unemployment in the metro is the highest in Gauteng, at 64 percent.

Makhura admitted Sedibeng remains a troubled region and vowed to drive the Vaal's economic regeneration programme.

“This cannabis production and cannabis processing, particularly for medicinal use...we have growers here in the Vaal. We want to turn the Vaal into a trade cannabis hub in the Gauteng province. We have met with them, we have already engaged with those cannabis growers, they are there," he said.