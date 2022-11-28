'We're top-heavy': Williams bemoans state of Tshwane's workforce

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has lashed out at the ANC, saying it installed a top-heavy municipal personnel structure, which made it difficult to deliver services.

Randall on Monday addressed the media on the one year anniversary since the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led administration took office.

He said that while some progress had been made, it would take a long time to resolve administrative challenges that dated back to the African National Congress (ANC)’s time in power.

The ANC in Tshwane has accused the DA-led administration of failing to ensure service delivery.

It has listed defective street lights, pothole-riddled roads, ailing sewerage infrastructure and a poor billing system among its grievances.

But Williams has lashed out at the party, saying it installed a top-heavy municipal personnel structure, which made it difficult to deliver services.

"You've got very few plumbers, you've got very few electricians. We are top-heavy," the mayor said.

Williams has pleaded for patience with residents, saying that the multi-party coalition in the city was stable enough to improve governance over time.