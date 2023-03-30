'We're serious about tackling inflation': Kganyago on latest repo rate hike

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the decision was the central bank's best way to counter rising inflation.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate by another 50 basis points on the back of high inflation and persistent load shedding.

Three members of the monetary policy committee voted in favour of 50 basis points, while the other two members voted for 25.

JUST IN: The Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points - bringing it up to 7.75%. This is higher than most predictions.

The prime lending rate now increases by 50 basis points to 11.25%.

This spells trouble for homeowners and other consumers in debt.

"We are serious about tackling inflation and we have been taking steps since November 2021 to tackle inflation and today we have taken a further step."

The high fuel, food and electricity prices are believed to be behind the stubborn inflation, with Kganyago saying that a number of issues needed to be addressed.

"Guiding inflation back towards the mid-point of the target band can reduce the economic costs of high inflation and enable lower interest rates in the future."

Kganyago said that the country's persistent power cuts also continued to dampen economic growth.

He said that economic conditions were expected to remain volatile with the central bank expected to keep a close watch of the funding market for further stress.