‘We failed that family’: Bishop Lavis CPF on baby Kai-isha abduction anniversary

Saturday marks a year since the two-month-old was snatched from her pram outside a supermarket in the area, but so far detectives have been unable to trace the child and her kidnapper.

CAPE TOWN - This weekend marks a year since the kidnapping of 2-month-old Kai-isha Meniers in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

The little girl was snatched from her pram outside a supermarket in the area on 30 April 2022.

The South African Police Service (Saps) told Eyewitness News their search and investigation into the abduction was ongoing, but so far detectives had been unable to trace the child and her kidnapper.

READ MORE:

The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum's (CPF) Graham Lindhorst said he felt as though they failed little Kai-isha's relatives, who, a year later, are desperate for a breakthrough in the case.

"I'm not a happy person. As the CPF we are not happy because we feel we have failed that family by not bringing that child back and not doing whatever we could have done to put more pressure on Saps. I think if we had put more pressure on Saps, there might have been a different outcome."

Lindhorst believes the case would have been handled with more urgency if the incident happened in a leafy Cape Town suburb.

He called on authorities to prioritise the case.