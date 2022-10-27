We don't have evidence of Sandton terror threat - Gungubele

South Africans were shocked on Wednesday when the US embassy issued an alert, saying there may be a target on large gatherings in Sandton over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has denied that government was caught napping following claims of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton.

While several investigations are now under way, Gungubele said that the country’s intelligence structures were yet to uncover concrete evidence.

"We are not undermining that alert but the fact is that we don’t have evidence of its existence but we are monitoring that situation because we don’t want to take it for granted. At the moment, we have no business trying to destabilise how South Africans live."

Several major events are planned for the weekend across the city.

Gungubele said that there was no need for panic.

"As and when we need to do something, we will draw the attention of South Africans."