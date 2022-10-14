We Can Arts Festival: Showcasing the best of SA's disabled artists

Babsy Mlangeni, Big Zulu, Phuzekhemisi and Ernie Smith are some artists who will be sharing the stage on Saturday 22 October.

JOHANNESBURG – There is a global movement for entertainment professionals across platforms to become more inclusive to minorities.

And this is an opportunity to ensure inclusion and equality for all the different groups within the entertainment industry.

The We Can Arts Festival has taken it further and put together an offering to see artists with disabilities headlining the show alongside able-bodied artists at the Durban Playhouse.

Tickets are R120 at The Playhouse or on Webtickets.

Disabled musicians and representatives in the entertainment industry are unfamiliar to the masses.

The We Can Arts Festival says this is a project aimed at fostering the inclusion, integration and promotion of artists with disabilities into the mainstream creative arts economy.



“There is a need to change the mindset of people about persons with disabilities, and it is through platforms like We Can Arts Festival that we showcase the capabilities and abilities of persons with disabilities. We should all advocate for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all activities so that we remove the stigmas and perceptions generally about persons with disabilities.

“Once the society is made aware that they are equally capable, it would be easy to change people’s mindset and look beyond disability but capability and talent,” said one of the organisers Thabani Mazibuko.

The organisers said the theme for the 2022 festival is "No impediments to shine”.

The show will feature the blind legendary Mbhaqanga musician, Babsy Mlangeni, a multi-award-winning Gospel sensation with albinism; Sgwili an up-and-coming blind maskandi artist; guitarist Chaos Machafuko; an Afro Pop singer who uses a wheelchair, Pinky 1st Lady, and Afro-soul guitarist and vocalist Khazozo, who is blind.



“What the audience can take home from this show is that artists with disabilities do their best and give their best irrespective of the limitations, lack of funding from the government and private sectors as well,” said Babsy Mlangeni to Eyewitness News.

To foster the inclusion, integration and promotion of artists with disabilities into mainstream creative arts, they will be supported by popular artists without any disabilities.

These artists include Big Zulu, Ernie Smith, Phuzekhemisi, Nqubeko Mbatha and Thee Legacy.

“I want them to know that we can also entertain them, and we would love to get support from them,” said Afro-soul guitarist and vocalist Khazozo.

The show will be hosted by an international model with albinism, Nontobeko Mbuyazi, who was discovered through the We Can Arts Festival and has since graced the world’s fashion runways and is among the most sought-after photographic models in South Africa.

“I want them to see PWD for their amazing musical talents, their capabilities rather than feeling sorry for them,” said Nontobeko Mbuyazi.

The biggest milestone for the project, to date, was the production of a three-part TV series that premiered on DSTV Mzansi Magic Music in 2021.

This was the first TV production dedicated to artists with disabilities ever on South African TV screens in South Africa, if not Africa as a whole.

This year, they have again partnered with DStv’s BET Channel to produce an hour-long TV series for the We Can Arts Festival.

"Over the years, the project has successfully maximised on providing professional set-up performance platforms in raising awareness around the inclusion of artists with disabilities to the mainstream arts," said organiser Xolani Majozi.

The festival will help show the skills of the artists and show that they are just as good as those without disabilities.

“Our theme for this year is 'no impediments to shine', artists with disabilities collaborating with various artists. We realise that we cannot box persons with disabilities and put them somewhere in a corner, but maximise on this national platform by fully providing a tangible method of introducing them to mainstream arts economy," said Mazibuko.