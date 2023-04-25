‘We are so broken’: Mpholo family pleads with FS govt to help with counselling

The family of Katlego Mpholo, whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death, was dealt another heavy blow on Monday after a forensic pathologist delayed the release of his body, further delaying their grieving process.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The family of Katlego Mpholo, drawn into the Thabo Bester saga, are pleading with the Free State government to assist them with counselling.

The family suffered another blow on Monday after a forensic pathologist delayed the release of Mpholo's body to perform an autopsy.

This came after police confirmed that the burnt body found in Bester's Mangaung Prison cell during his staged suicide in 2022 belonged to Mpholo.

The devastated family was hoping to begin preparations to lay their son to rest and find closure after a daunting year searching for him in hospitals and mortuaries across the province.

The emotional healing that Mpholo’s family was so desperately seeking will have to wait until police complete their investigation.

After mastering the courage to identify and collect his body from the mortuary, family members were crushed when they were told to return home empty-handed.

Mpholo’s aunt said that while the grief of losing any relative was already intolerable, the lack of answers to piece together the puzzling death and disappearance of her nephew felt like torture.

“We must wait again, maybe for a week or when, they didn’t tell us. The government is failing us because this is tearing us apart.”

Another relative said they needed trauma counselling.

“We are on our own. We are standing like this on our own. We don’t know where to go, we don’t know what to say – nothing, nothing! We are so, so broken.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the provincial Department of Social Development, but they said no social workers were assigned to the case.