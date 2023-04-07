WCED warns that deadline for 2024 school applications closing on 14 April

So far, the department has received applications for just over 103,796 learners.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has warned that parents have just one week left to get 2024 school applications in on time.

Education MEC David Maynier: "The 2024 online application process is open until 23h59 on 14 April 2023. It is extremely important for parents to apply on time for the coming school year so that we can plan more effectively for places for their children."

Maynier said that they were concerned that according to the department's records, parents of over 44,000 learners currently in grade 7 had not yet submitted an application for their child for grade 8 next year.