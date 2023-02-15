WCED rubbishes intimidation claims against Cape Town school principal

Some of the school's parents have accused the principal of intimidating their children and detaining them without informing them.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has dismissed intimidation allegations levelled at the principal of Ned Doman High School in Athlone.

The school governing body's deputy chairperson, Waleed Button, who is also a parent of one of the pupils, said that matrics held a protest about two weeks ago after the principal allegedly tried to use their matric fundraising money for other school activities.

"That fundraising money was done without the support of the school," he said.

The education department denied the claims.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that pupils were upset and allegedly threatened to burn down the school after they were told they wouldn't be allowed to hold a fundraiser for matric jackets.

Button denied this, and said that there was no plan by the learners to burn down the school.

He accused the principal of detaining his daughter and other pupils for hours after the incident, without informing their parents.

Meanwhile, Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) education spokesperson, Khalid Sayed, accused the department of protecting the principal.

"There's voice recordings wherein which he swears at the learners, basically indicates that he's got protection from certain officials in the department as well. Now, we have raised, on previous occasions, various challenges and complaints that have come to us about the principal. What then happens if learners get victimised?"

Hammond rubbished the allegations and urged people to refrain from spreading false information.

"At no point has any departmental official discouraged or prevented learners from laying any complaints against any staff member. It is important that members of the public do not spread false claims about our schools without verifying the facts."