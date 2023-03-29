WC top cop can't confirm if arrests of 4 people in CT related to AKA murder

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that he could not confirm whether the arrests made in Cape Town on Sunday were related to the murder of rapper AKA and his friend, Tebello Motsoane.

However, Patekile did confirm that a team of investigators from KwaZulu-Natal arrested four people.

Earlier, KwaZulu-Natal police released a statement denying that the arrests were related to the murder of the rapper and his friend.

The pair were shot dead in Florida Road in Durban last month.

Patekile said that the suspects were arrested for hijacking.

"I can confirm that there was a team of detectives from KZN who effected arrests here in Cape Town, the particulars of all what they were arrested for, KZN will be the people that have all those particulars."