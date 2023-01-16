WC teachers return to work on Monday ahead of start of new academic year

More than 43,000 teachers and school-based staff across the Western Cape will return to work on Monday morning to prepare to welcome over a million learners back to their classrooms on Wednesday for the start of the 2023 academic year.

CAPE TOWN - More than 43,000 teachers and school-based staff across the Western Cape will return to work on Monday morning to prepare to welcome over a million learners back to their classrooms on Wednesday for the start of the 2023 academic year.

Education MEC David Maynier: "I would like to wish all our educators and staff a successful year ahead. Teaching is a noble profession and takes dedication, commitment, a lot of hard work and patience. In 2023, we need to get back on track by recovering the learning losses we've experienced over the past two years."

Maynier said that the procurement and delivery of essential items had been done well in advance to ensure that teaching and learning takes place from day one.

He said that officials were ready to tackle any new requirements due to late applications or unexpected demand or needs in communities.