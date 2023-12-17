WC Safety MEC vows Lulama Dinginto's death won't be in vain

Lulama Dinginto - the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) was shot and killed at her home in Gugulethu last week.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Safety MEC, Reagan Allen said the death of the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) - Lulama Dinginto would not be in vain.

He was speaking at Dinginto’s funeral on Saturday.

It’s believed the 56-year-old had been receiving death threats prior to her death.

The Minister of Police Bheki Cele, WC MEC For Community Safety, Regan Allen, and SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Tembisile Patekile are singing along the ANCWL as they pay their last respect to Lulama Dinginto. The community says Dinginto has been receiving threats before she died. pic.twitter.com/Ir3Soct7AE ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 16, 2023

Allen said the provincial government intends on centralising policing powers in the Western Cape.

"An area like Gugulethu has one officer for every 800 residents. Other areas have one officer for every 500 residents. We will be able to correct that skewed allocation and we will be able to attend to the needs and priorities so most definitely, choices can’t be made all the way in Pretoria that affect residents in the Western Cape."

Meanwhile, the search for Dinginto's killer continues.

Western Cape police have offered a R50,000 reward for anyone that will lead to the arrest of her killer.