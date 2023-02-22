WC's Q3 crimes stats paint a grim picture, says community safety MEC

Almost 1,200 people were killed in the Western Cape between October 2022 and December 2022.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that the province's crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022 painted a grim picture.

This is an increase of 142 murders compared to the same period the previous year.

Provincial police management and the province's community safety MEC released the crime stats at the Mfuleni police station on Tuesday.

Mfuleni has been labelled the murder capital of South Africa.

Eighty-nine people were killed in the township, according to the latest statistics.

MEC Allen has called on the SAPS, government and communities to work together to fight crime.

"I believe in the whole government approach but it is a grim picture. But I know we have so many committed SAPS members, committed officials within the Western Cape government and our CPF and neighbourhood watches."

Allen said that he was hopeful that crime prevention measures put in place would yield positive results.