WC's Makhaza community still waiting for construction of police station

Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola promised to build a police station in Makhaza while speaking at an imbizo in Desmond Tutu Hall at Khayelitsha in July.

CAPE TOWN - Despite a firm promise to start building a police station in Makhaza by 1 November, the community said there’s no sign of construction.

The Makhaza community leader in the Western Cape Ndithini Tyhido said nothing has happened.



The Makhaza community in Khayelitsha said this was another empty promise by the government as they expected the construction of a police station to get underway from 1 November.

Tyhido said the commissioner has never communicated with the community since he left in July.

Efforts by Eyewitness News to speak to the commissioner's office about this matter didn't yield any results.