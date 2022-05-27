WC's B97 taxi route closure extended after fruitless efforts to resolve conflict

Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell shut the route in July last year due to conflict between the Paarl Alliance Taxi Association, affiliated to Codeta, and Cata Boland, who both claim rights to the route.

CAPE TOWN - It's hoped a decision to keep a troubled taxi route between Paarl and Bellville closed will help maintain stability.

On Thursday, Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell announced that Route B97 would be closed for a further four months.

The decision to extend the closure of the B97 taxi route came into effect after the closure declaration expired on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Mitchell met with taxi industry leaders to discuss the matter.

He said that significant effort had gone into trying to resolve the conflict but an agreement around sharing the corridor had not yet been reached.

Mitchell said that several meetings were arranged between government and the taxi associations to pave the way for a memorandum of agreement in respect of sharing the route.

However, no agreement has been reached.

Mitchell maintains they want the route to be re-opened as soon as possible, but cannot give the green light while there's still uncertainty around safety.