WC residents urged to use water sparingly despite increase in dam levels

Overall dam levels in Western Cape monitored by the department increased to 85%, compared to 57% during the same period in 2022, due to consistent downpours in the province over the last three weeks.

FRANSCHHOEK - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) stressed that now was the appropriate time to reemphasise its water conservation efforts.

Giving an update on the status of Western Cape dam levels on Tuesday, officials urged residents to use the scarce resource sparingly.

Department representatives said the Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam in the province, was currently 100% full.

Department representatives said the Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam in the province, was currently 100% full.

For the Little and Central Karoo, as well as the coastal belt of the southern Cape, the Gouritz River Catchment was at 69% of its capacity.

The Department of Water and Sanitation provincial head, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, emphasised that water needed to be used sparingly.

“One thing that consumers need to take cognisance [of] is that when it comes to purifying water it’s very expensive, it takes a lot of money, and you cannot afford to waste the water that has been purified in an expensive manner."

Technicians gave residents the assurance that the quality and safety of water were being monitored on an ongoing basis.

Officials say “there is no better time to renew our water conservation initiatives than now to ensure the province realise water security.” pic.twitter.com/1Qzx5FXvYf ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2023