WC political parties call on Central Karoo Mayor McKenzie to work with coalition

CAPE TOWN - Political parties in the Western Cape have called on Central Karoo Mayor Gayton McKenzie to follow the rules set out by local government.

McKenzie was elected executive mayor for the Central Karoo in April and recently gave a report back on his first 100 days in office.

He, along with the local municipal council has opened various factories in the area with the help of private donors.

McKenzie also plans to make Beaufort West, what he calls, a second Dubai.

Political parties including the ANC, DA and GOOD say McKenzie shouldn't run the municipality alone and should work with all coalition parties.

ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said: “The ANC has got its own manifesto which it also pursues through this coalition. So, some of the things that Gayton McKenzie might claim to be his achievements may also be matters that our own comrades who are serving as MMC, the speaker and so on.”

The DA's Western Cape leader Terius Simmers said: “Well, as the DA WC we do take note of the Central Karoo district mayor within his district, but we also take note that there is a rule of law. There is legislation and regulation.”

GOOD secretary general Brett Herron said people and their needs should be a top priority. “There is no doubt that the people in the central karoo need a stable and hardworking government if they are to see real change in a severely neglected municipal district. The change must involve and include improved living conditions for the people and real prospects of employment through identifying the right economic sectors.”