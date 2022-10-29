WC police say Winde’s police-gang collusion inquiry request needs clear evidence

Winde has written to the province's police ombud to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible collusion between police and gangs in the Western Cape province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police ombusman says if Premier Alan Winde has clear evidence of police working together with gangs, there might be a need to establish an inquiry.

Winde has written to the province's police ombud to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible collusion between police and gangs in the Western Cape.

READ: Winde asks for high-level probe into alleged gang infiltration of WC SAPS



Ombuds office spokesperson, Deidre Foster said due processes must be followed.

"We will review all the information which is put before the ombudsman so that we can really just focus on providing and instating a non-biased and impartial investigation," said Foster.

Meanwhile, the University of Cape Town's (UCT) centre for criminology research fellow Professor Simon Howell said there were signs that suggested collusion in the past.

"There have been in the past signs of collusion, however, that is not material evidence, nor would I say collusion is material evidence."