WC organised crime detectives probe triple murder in Paarl

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape organised crime detectives are probing a triple murder in Paarl. It's believed the killings took place in the Mbekweni area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mbekweni police were called out to Sakhelwe Street at approximately 5am, where they discovered the bodies of the tree men with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the police’s Novela Potelwa, the motive of the murders is not yet known: “The deceased persons aged 30, 33, and 40, who are yet to be identified, were discovered by the police at the crime scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Organised crime detectives have taken over the investigation, with the view of arresting the perpetrators, and determining the motive [of the murders].”

Potelwa has urged anyone with information, that can assist police in their investigation, to come forward.

Multiple shootings have been reported in the Western Cape since the start of this year. Last month, on the same night, five men were killed in Khayelitsha; three in Site C, and two in the Harare area. During the same weekend, three men in Cederberg were shot and killed at an informal settlement.

It has been reported that over 30 people have been killed in mass shootings in Khayelitsha since March this year.

Earlier this month, the province saw more murders, following two shootings in Parow and one in the Delft area. During a third incident, a man was gunned down near Lower Crossroads in front of his girlfriend and infant child, during a hijacking.

POLICE CRIME-FIGHTING ABILITY QUESTIONED

Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele defended the South African Police Service’s capability to fighting crime.

That's after Cele went on a scathing attack against authorities in the Western Cape, who have suggested that the running of police, would be in better hands under the provincial government's watch. Cele's urging provincial and national government to work together in fighting crime in communities.

The minister also said community neighbourhood watch groups should be given the necessary financial assistance, as police need the groups to help them fight crime.