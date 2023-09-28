WC MPLs criticise Social Development Minister Zulu for grant payments failure

Thousands of social grant beneficiaries experienced problems with their payouts in September. Minister Zulu blamed this on technical glitches at Postbank.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has been widely criticised by members of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature for Sassa's failure to pay social grants on time.

Minister Zulu blamed this on technical glitches at Postbank.

However, during a sitting of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature on Thursday, some members blamed Zulu and the African National Congress (ANC) government.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL Dan Plato said the recent debacle around social grant payouts showed national government's incompetence.

"Many people, including columnist Ebrahim Harvey, argue that there is no government department whose glaring inefficiencies, incompetence and mismanagement have hurt and harmed poor and vulnerable people more than the Department of Social Development."

The Good Party's Peter de Villiers: "The national minister has consistently been warned of the pending disaster if the glitches identified in the past were not addressed."

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)'s Ferlon Christians: "We can debate this but the blame must surely go to the national minister, Minister Zulu, and the ANC."