WC Mobility MEC pleased with taxi industry resolution

A three-day workshop got underway in Cape Town on Monday to discuss issues around the impoundment of minibus taxis in the cape.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said he's pleased that progress is being made to resolve problems facing the taxi industry in the province.

Earlier this month, the South African National Taxi Council embarked on an eight-day long taxi stay away that was marred by chaos and violence.

The stay away was over the impoundment of minibus taxis especially in Cape Town by law enforcement authorities.

"The needs and rights of commuters are placed front and centre of these discussions. People must have access to safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable transport. The work will continue tomorrow," said provincial Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie.