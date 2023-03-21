WC MEC Fernandez honours social workers, say they're the backbone of her dept

The Western Cape Social Development Department said that on World Social Work Day, it was seeking to highlight the achievements of social work, raise the visibility of social services, and defend social justice and human rights.

CAPE TOWN - Not only is it Human Rights Day but 21 March has also been set aside to honour and celebrate social work across the globe.

The department employs 748 social workers, 250 social auxiliary workers and more than 150 social work professionals on various levels.

In her recent budget speech, Finance MEC, Mireille Wenger, announced that an additional 247 additional social workers, auxiliary social workers, supervisors, and administrative support staff were being appointed soon.

Social Development MEC, Sharna Fernandez: "Social work professionals are the backbone of the Western Cape Department of Social Development and other NGOs and departments. They are often the ones that put their lives at risk to effect change in communities but they cannot do this alone."