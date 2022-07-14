WC govt ready to take over SAPS

The provincial government on Thursday said the recent tavern attacks in various parts of the country show the incompetence of police in dealing with crime.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has intensified its call to take over the running of police in the province.

The provincial government said its leap officers are proving that there are sustainable ways in winning the war against crime.

MEC for community safety and policing oversight Reagen Allen said it was time that the provincial government gets given the power to take over the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The SAPS has been criticised following the spate of killings at taverns.

The Western Cape government said it has the mechanisms to ensure that deadly attacks are reduced in the province.

“We can make sure that SAPS is a credible, professional and trained and dedicated service that will ultimately serve and protect. We want SAPS to be devolved to capable governments like the Western Cape and whenever policing is closer to the people," Allen said.

The provincial government said with more boots on the ground it could also win its war against gang violence.