WC High Court overturns Becker’s axing at Nersa

Becker was appointed to the board as a community representative in June 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape High Court has overturned energy activist Peter Becker’s axing from the

National Nuclear Regulatory Board.

READ: Activists to march on NNR over suspension of board member Peter Becker

Becker was appointed to the board as a community representative in June 2021.

Shortly afterwards, though, he gave an interview in which he aired concerns about Koeberg Power Station. He then also convened a meeting with civil society organisations.

This wound up getting him fired by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe for misconduct.

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court Judge Babalwa Mantame overturned the minister’s decision.

In her ruling, Judge Mantame highlighted that Peter Becker was appointed on the back of a public call for nominations and that at the time, the minister knew his background as an activist and spokesperson for the Koeberg Alert Alliance - which is actively opposed to the further building of reactors at the station and the extension of Koeberg’s lifespan.

And the judge found that at the time of the interview, Becker was acting in his capacity as an activist - not a board member - and hadn’t even yet signed an Individual Performance Agreement or been appraised of, for example, the Regulator’s Media Policy.

Meanwhile, when it came to the meeting he convened the judge found the purpose was to ascertain the views of civil society and relay them to the board and that there was nothing untoward about this.

He also said the communities who had nominated Becker - and who he represented - had a right to be formally advised and make representations on his termination.