WC health facilities back to normal amid ongoing protest, confirms Health Dep

Workers affiliated with trade union Nehawu have been demonstrating across the country since Monday, demanding a 10% salary increase, while the employer is offering 4.7%.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape health department said operations at all health facilities in the province are back to normal.

This as the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers (Nehawu) strike in the province continues.

Negotiations between the employer and the union are still underway.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said provincial officials are not involved in wage negotiations.

"The provinces are the ones who are implementing, have to implement the wage increase, who also own the staff, who also own the health facilities. So, we ended up having to mop the floor on the agreements or on the negotiations that are happening out there without us being involved as their employers."

Nehawu is expected to give an update on the ongoing public service strike on Sunday.

