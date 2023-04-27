WC govt offers R5,000 reward for information on illegal guns

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said anyone who reported illegal guns would upon successful confiscation be rewarded with R5,000.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has launched a reward program to encourage residents to report the whereabouts of illegal firearms.

Allen said anyone who reported illegal guns would upon successful confiscation be rewarded with R5,000.

He said the initiative was launched in Delft because the area has one of the highest murder rates in the South Africa.

In the third quarter of last year, the Delft police station recorded 86 murders

"I want the public at large to use this opportunity to help get these illegal firearms off our streets," said Allen.

"I hope that this will serve enough encouragement so that we can make our streets safer. During the first ten weeks of 2023, shootings accounted for 44 percent of homicides..."

Allen said all reports of illegal guns would be strictly anonymous.