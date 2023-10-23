WC gears up for recording-breaking summer tourism season

Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said that Cape Town International Airport's seat capacity for summer 2023/24 was estimated to increase by 25% compared to the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is gearing up for an expected record-breaking summer tourism season.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger hosted her second annual Summer Tourism Readiness Dialogue with representatives from across the tourism and hospitality sector in the province.

It included the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa), Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) and the Cape Town Central Improvement District.

Wenger said that Cape Town International Airport's seat capacity for summer 2023/24 was estimated to increase by 25% compared to the same period last year.

This means that inbound international seats this summer will exceed 1 million for the first time ever.

"This is fantastic news for a sector that contributes so much to our economy and creates thousands of jobs across the province. When tourism flourishes, so too does our economy and so too do our people of the Western Cape and South Africa and so we continue to work with all our stakeholders, to make sure that we can roll out the red carpet for all our visitors, whether they be local, domestic or international."