WC flood affected communities slowly picking up the pieces - MEC Bredell

Helicopters have had to be used to send humanitarian aid to these communities.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said communities badly affected by the recent floods in the province are slowly starting to pick up the pieces.

Several towns have been cut off following the heavy floods.

At least two people have died as a result of the flooding and one person is missing.

Bredell said the situation is very unfortunate.

"But it could've been much worse. We're very thankful that our early warning systems worked. So, we've been in a position to get people out of harm's way and that helped a lot."