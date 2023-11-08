WC EFF accuses ANC of dirty tricks as parties contest for ward in Malmesbury

Both the EFF and the ANC, as well as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Patriotic Alliance candidates are vying for the vacant councillor position in the Swartland local municipality.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape is accusing the African National Congress (ANC) in the province of playing dirty tricks as a highly-contested by-election is currently taking place in Ward 7 in Malmesbury.

Both the EFF and the ANC, as well as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Patriotic Alliance candidates are vying for the vacant councillor position in the Swartland local municipality.

The ward came up for grabs when DA councillor, Basil Stanley, jumped ship in August and joined a new party formed by former legislature speaker, Masizole Mnqasela.

EFF provincial secretary, Mbulelo Magwala, is accusing some ANC officials in the region of confiscating people's IDs.

He said they'd be lodging a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to dispute the election.

"People are here at the voting station physically, they want to vote, they can't vote because the ANC took their IDs. We're waiting here at the voting station now, the IEC can't find a simple thing as an objection form, and we must trust these people to run our free and fair elections. We don't have any confidence in the IEC."

However, ANC provincial spokesperson, Khalid Sayed, has denied the allegations by the EFF.

"We feel this is unfair, and totally out of order and we're denying these particular allegations. Let us contest the elections today, let us engage with the voters, let us present our value offering, and then through that, we will be able to see which political parties are most wanted by the people of Ward 7."