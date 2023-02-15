WC Education Dept devises action plan against minibus taxi blockades

Western Cape Education Department and the police collaborated to find a plan of action against the minibus taxi blockade that prevented pupils from going to school.

The department said the action has prevented over 5,000 children from attending class in Khayelitsha and neighbouring areas.

Education MEC David Maynier said contracted scholar transport drivers were being threatened and taxi associations falsely claiming they were promised contracts by his department without following tender processes.