WC Community Safety MEC Allen condemns Bishop Lavis triple murder

CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis community has been rocked by two triple murders in two weeks.

In the latest incident on Wednesday, the bodies of two women and a 13-year-old boy were found in Nooitgedacht before 6 am.

Police say the deceased all sustained fatal head injuries.

The motive for the deadly attack is unknown and details surrounding the incident are sketchy at this stage.

No arrests have yet been made.

"The mass killing incident in Bishop Lavis is deeply disturbing and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I am engaging the South African Police Service and have requested further information about the possible cause of this mass murder. The Law Enforcement and Advancement Plan or LEAP officers are also deployed in the area," said Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.

"These ruthless criminals don't belong in any of our communities and those who have committed this atrocity should be behind bars. As the South African Police Service is investigating, I urge those who might have information about this to report it to any law enforcement agency so that the perpetrators can be apprehended," Allen added.

Allen said that no stone must be left unturned in getting to the bottom of Wednesday's attack.

In another triple murder, two men and a woman died late last month after they were shot in the head.

The police's anti-gang unit is probing that attack.