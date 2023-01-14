WC Commissioner condemns 'unwarranted attack' on police officer

According to police, the lieutenant-colonel was in the Knysna central business district when he was accosted by a group of men on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrest of those involved in an unwarranted attack on a police officer in Knysna.

According to police, the Lieutenant-Colonel was in the Knysna Central Business District when he was accosted by a group of men on Friday.

He had been hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries.

Police said the video footage of the incident was circulating on various social media platforms.

Two suspects aged 21 and 22 were arrested and were facing charges of attempted murder and assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

They remained in police custody and were expected to make a court appearance on Monday.