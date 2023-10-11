WC authorities concerned by data from Court Watching Brief Unit

On Tuesday, the WC Premier and Safety MEC unpacked the first quarter of 2023's data collated by the unit, which showed that Kraaifontein Police Station had the highest number of cases struck from the roll, including GBV matters.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and the Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagan Allen, said they are concerned about statistics presented by the Court Watching Brief Unit.

On Tuesday, they unpacked the first quarter of 2023's data collated by the unit.

The unit has been monitoring the courts with the aim of finding solutions to challenges facing the judicial system.

The findings showed that Kraaifontein Police Station in Cape Town had the highest number of cases struck from the roll at eight, including gender-based violence matters.

Allen said the primary reasons for cases to be struck from the roll included the failure to finalise investigations.

“We have noted over 21 police stations [where] there were 63 matters that were struck off the court roll and those particular matters are deeply concerning because it affects people,” he lamented.

“Hence, we have had these engagements with the South African Police Service [Saps] to ensure that the matters can be re-evaluated in order for them to be re-enrolled onto the court roll."