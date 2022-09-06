WC anti-gang unit make breakthrough arrest in Lavender Hill double murder

The Western Cape's Anti-Gang Unit detectives have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of an alleged Lavender Hill gang leader and his 11-year-old son.

The pair were shot and killed at their family home on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said the suspect would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court once charged.

"The case was assigned to the anti-gang unit who worked around the clock to bring the perpetrator of this double murder to book. On Monday evening, the detectives conducted a tracing operation which led them to an address in Cradock Road in Steenberg where a 22-year-old was arrested in the connection with the murder," Twigg said.