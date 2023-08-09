WC ANC: Unrest caused by CT taxi strike a deliberate strategy of DA

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape believes the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to deliberately unsettle ANC strongholds in the city to appease its voter base ahead of next year’s election.

The party believes the DA wants to deliberately unsettle ANC strongholds in the city to appease its voter base ahead of next year’s election.

The Western Cape is the only province not governed by the ruling party.

The ANC said that while it was not against taxi drivers being held liable for serious traffic infringements, the City of Cape Town was abusing and misinterpreting national legislation to clamp down on the industry.

The ANC’s Justin de Allende said that his party suspected a sinister motive behind the taxi stand-off and the subsequent violence it had sparked.

"We are of the view that this might be a strategy of the DA to destabilise our communities and to start a process of sending a message of the swart gevaar."

De Allende believes the DA wants to show off its strong-arm tactics ahead of a national election when control over the province would once again be at stake.

"We don’t think this is isolated. We don’t think that the City of Cape Town and particularly JP Smith, who acts like a Nazi, like a fascist, is taking these actions just because of a by-law."

The party said it would challenge the new traffic by-law in court.