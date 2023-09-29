WC ANC fends off criticism of Minister Zulu over failed Sassa payments

In defending the Minister of Social Development, ANC MPL Gladys Bakubaku-Vos said no one could've anticipated the technical glitches suffered by Postbank.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) members in the Western Cape legislature have defended Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu from criticism over the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) failure to pay social grants on time.

Thousands of social grant beneficiaries were left distressed as they could not access their social grants, due to a three-week delay.

Some members of the provincial legislature put all the blame on Zulu and the ANC government.

However, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Gladys Bakubaku-Vos said no one could've anticipated the technical glitches suffered by Postbank.

"If the DA-led government really cared for the poor, it could have stepped into the database of all affected social grant beneficiaries in the province and provided for them in the form of food parcels or vouchers they could use at any of the retail stores."