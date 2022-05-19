Second sample shows water in some Tshwane areas not safe for consumption

Residents in the city have been complaining about the water quality, saying it was discoloured and smelly.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that the second water sample collected in parts of the metro had now revealed that the drinking water in some areas was not clean or safe for consumption.

This is a direct turnaround after the city said that a first batch had proven to be safe.

Residents in the city have been complaining about the water quality, saying it was discoloured and smelly.

The affected areas are Rethabiseng and Riamarpark.

The city said that water tankers had since been provided to the affected areas.

Tshwane MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations Daryl Johnston said: "That's exactly why we were providing water tankers because we were indicating that there was a problem. That we totally accept and hence the move to provide water tankers to the community. But then those sort of things are compounded by protests which then prevent the actual supply of those tankers."