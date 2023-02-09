Here's what South Africans expect from Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

Eyewitness News took to the streets of Johannesburg to get a sense of the public’s expectations from the first citizen’s speech.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his sixth State of the Nation Address since he was elected head of state in 2018 on Thursday.

With load shedding at an all-time high, and cash-strapped consumers battling to survive amid a crippling cost of living, people are looking to Ramaphosa to deliver solutions.

Eyewitness News took to the streets of Johannesburg to get a sense of the public’s expectations from the first citizen’s speech.