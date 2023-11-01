WATCH: Two students caught cheating during exam at Walter Sisulu University

The university said the students were writing their third-year accounting exam when they were caught exchanging notes.

CAPE TOWN - Two alleged exam cheats were caught at Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

The Umtata campus said they were writing an accounting paper when they were caught exchanging notes.

The investigation followed a video that went viral on social media, showing two students in an exam hall exchanging papers.

The university said the two students were writing their third-year academic exam.

According to the institution, actions of academic misconduct were not allowed as they tarnished the university's integrity.

The university said a disciplinary process was underway to address the matter.

The institution further warned its students from engaging in any form of academic dishonesty.