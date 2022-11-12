Go

[WATCH] SA man brings biltong to the US

Anton van Vuuren is a South African who moved to the US in 2016. He originally worked as an IT guy but after opening his own shop and restaurant that offered South African food products in 2019 - he left his white-collar job.

whatsapp-image-2022-11-11-at-55609-pmjpeg
12 November 2022 12:24

_Watch his story below: _

