WATCH: Parts of Shelley Point Hotel & Spa on fire

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling to control a fire at the Shelley Point Hotel at St Helena Bay on the West Coast.

According to West Coast Medical Rescue, no injuries have been reported, and the hotel was safely evacuated.

Shelley Point Hotel burning down this morning pic.twitter.com/2liqqeskEb ' Andrew Burdock (@aburdock) January 2, 2024

Firefighters battling a blaze that has engulfed parts of the Shelley Point Hotel & Spa. Picture: Supplied

The fire is active, with Saldanha Bay firefighters still on the scene.

Residents and bystanders have been urged to avoid the area to make way for emergency vehicles.

The hotel is located in the West Coast Peninsula Security Village. It is not yet clear if other structures have been affected, or what parts of the building are on fire.

_This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available. _