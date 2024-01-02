Go

WATCH: Parts of Shelley Point Hotel & Spa on fire

No injuries have been reported, and the hotel was safely evacuated.

An active fire at Shelley Point Hotel on the West Coast on 2 January 2024. Picture: Facebook/West Coast Medical Rescue
An active fire at Shelley Point Hotel on the West Coast on 2 January 2024. Picture: Facebook/West Coast Medical Rescue
02 January 2024 09:37

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling to control a fire at the Shelley Point Hotel at St Helena Bay on the West Coast.

According to West Coast Medical Rescue, no injuries have been reported, and the hotel was safely evacuated.

Firefighters battling a blaze that has engulfed parts of the Shelley Point Hotel & Spa. Picture: Supplied

Firefighters battling a blaze that has engulfed parts of the Shelley Point Hotel & Spa. Picture: Supplied

The fire is active, with Saldanha Bay firefighters still on the scene.

Residents and bystanders have been urged to avoid the area to make way for emergency vehicles.

The hotel is located in the West Coast Peninsula Security Village. It is not yet clear if other structures have been affected, or what parts of the building are on fire.

_This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available. _

