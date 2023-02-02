WATCH: New Johannesburg mayor kicks of reign with power cuts in Roodepoort

Thapelo Amad has shown his will to crack down on electricity debts but shutting down non-payers' power.

JOHANNESBURG - On 1 February 2023, newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad, along with City Power, led an electricity cut-off operation in Roodepoort, aiming to cut off power supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills.