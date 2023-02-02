Go

WATCH: New Johannesburg mayor kicks of reign with power cuts in Roodepoort

Thapelo Amad has shown his will to crack down on electricity debts but shutting down non-payers' power.

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
02 February 2023 07:42

JOHANNESBURG - On 1 February 2023, newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad, along with City Power, led an electricity cut-off operation in Roodepoort, aiming to cut off power supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. On 1 February 2023, newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad, along with City Power, led an electricity cut off operation in Roodepoort, aiming to cut off power supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills.

