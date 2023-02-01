Go

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter

Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.

Image: Mohammad Hassanzadeh
Image: Mohammad Hassanzadeh
01 February 2023 15:37

Robert Marawa launches his show on Wednesday evening at 6pm, live from Primedia’s 947 studios. The hour-long sports news show flights weekdays at 6pm.

Listeners can look forward to interviews with high-profile sports-related guests as well as discussions about sports development and administration, the state of gender and racial transformation as well as real-life stories of how sports have uplifted individuals and communities.

This evening Marawa interviews Sepp Blatter live. Watch the interview below:

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA