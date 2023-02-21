WATCH: Kevin Hart channels Mpho as Trevor Noah teaches him some dance moves

Noah surprised the audience with a special appearance during the American comedian’s final show of his South African comedy tour.

CAPE TOWN - A number of videos have surfaced on social media of American comedian Kevin Hart, affectionally named Mpho by his South African fans, showcasing his dance moves.

One such clip is of him and our very own Trevor Noah getting down Mzansi style.

"I'm in South Africa with Trevor Noah. Look what I learned. Trevor taught me that," Hart said in the video.

Hart was in the country as part of his ‘Reality Check Tour’.

He performed one show in Cape Town and two in Pretoria.

Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute super star, @KevinHart4real on stage in my home country South Africa. pic.twitter.com/suB4UzGyHf ' Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 19, 2023

Noah made a special appearance at the Pretoria leg of the show, when he introduced the superstar, to the surprise and loud applause from the crowd.

"Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute superstar, Kevin Hart, on stage in my home country South Africa," Noah posted on social media.

Last nights show in Pretoria was one for the record books…. My brother @trevornoah surprised the audience with a pop up and got one of the biggest applause’s that I have ever witnessed, I can’t thank you all enough…. Mpho Hart loves South Africa ….Until next time guys!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4hn3MZ8oAj ' Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 19, 2023

After the show, they spent the night celebrating and partying.