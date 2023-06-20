WATCH: Farm bridge providing access to Citrusdal has been closed again

The entire municipality has been cut off after heavy rain caused a section of the main road leading into the town to collapse.

CAPE TOWN - A farm bridge that previously provided access to the town of Citrusdal in the Western Cape has been closed again.

Heavy downpours overnight caused the river's water level to rise significantly and poses a danger to traffic flow.

The Cederberg municipality town has been cut off after heavy rains caused a section of the main road via the N7-Highway leading into the town to collapse.

#CitrusdalFlooding A farm bridge that earlier provided access to the town of Citrusdal in the Western Cape has been closed again. KB pic.twitter.com/33D1OGMm1F ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2023

It's been nearly one week since Citrusdal has been cut off from the outside world.

This petrol attendant along the N7 explains he has not been able to go home since last week.

Unaware that the road leading into the town is still closed, this delivery man is forced to continue his commute to Cape Town.

More relief aid for residents is expected to arrive on Tuesday.