[WATCH] ANC taking steps to deal with SA's challenges: Ramaphosa

Eyewitness News | ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed members of the party on 5 January 2023 in the Free State. This after the ANC's 55th national conference, held in December in Nasrec, was adjourned without resolving and finalising some matters - including decisions on policy resolutions and constitutional amendments.