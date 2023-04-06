Wage negotiations set to continue amid looming bus strike

Transport union, Satawu said that a strike is still a possibility should negotiations collapse.

JOHANNESBURG - Unions in the bus sector are expected to engage with employers for a wage negotiation amid a looming national bus strike.

The unions announced on Monday that they would be embarking on a strike ahead of the Easter weekend, as thousands of commuters are expected to travel for the holiday.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said while it would be negotiating with the employers, a strike was still on the cards should they not reach an agreement.

Union leaders are pushing for a 7% increase over the next two years.

“This meeting for us must be a decisive meeting to decide whether we are going on strike or not, and we will then be able to inform the public on the way forward," said National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson, Mbuso Ngubane.