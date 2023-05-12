Wage negotiations at Eskom remain deadlocked after second round of talks

This comes after the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity made a host of hefty demands to the cash-strapped company.

JOHANNESBURG - Wage negotiations at Eskom remain deadlocked after round two of negotiations this week failed to ease tensions between the power utility and trade unions.

The three organising unions want a wage increase of between 10% and 15%, while other incentives include a standard cellphone allowance of R1,000 and the reinstatement of performance bonuses at 25% of the annual salary.

Unions representing workers at Eskom are said to be frustrated by the power utility's stalling tactics after the company's officials walked out of the second round of negotiations.

Eskom has told unions that it won't budge from its offer of 3.75%, leaving some union representatives hot under the collar.

Eskom's bottom line is in the red, with its R400 billion debt believed to be the main reason it can't afford to meet union demands.

But Solidarity's general secretary, Gideon du Plessis, accused Eskom of negotiating in bad faith.

"The debt was not caused by the worker,s by the union members and the members - that was more a political issue and mismanagement. The other issue is that the procurement challenges they sit with is procurement fraud but also not caused by the workers."

Despite taking a hard stance against Eskom, Du Plessis admits the union is willing to lower its demands when negotiations resume at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Eskom's inability to keep the lights on continues to dampen economic growth as businesses buckle under pressure.