Voter gap between DA & ANC ahead of 2024 polls ‘has never been so close’: Zille

The DA said it is closing the gap in voter support between itself and the ANC, with the opposition's internal polls indicating there is now just a seven percentage point difference between the two.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it is closing the gap in voter support between itself and the African National Congress (ANC), with the opposition's internal polls indicating there is now just a seven percentage point difference between them.

The party said this is the closest margin ever between the country's two leading parties.

The country's largest opposition party said it fielded thousands of calls on Saturday to help supporters check their registration details.

READ MORE:

The DA said it has great confidence in its polling system, which has never differed by more than 1% from the final election result.

It said its latest polling puts the party at 32% of national support, and the ANC at 39%.

Chairperson of the DA's Federal Council, Helen Zille, said not since the dawn of democracy almost 30 years ago has an election been this crucial.

Zille said this time around, South Africans should be voting to rescue the country from crime, corruption, and unemployment.

“The enthusiasm is enormous as it should be because we are seven percentage points behind the ANC. That gap has never been so close.”

The party said it believes both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are in play for it to make significant inroads in 2024's polls, saying only two percentage points separate it from the ANC in the country's economic hub of Gauteng.