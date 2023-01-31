Vote to remove eThekwini mayor postponed after the DA's concerns with the ANC

The Active Coalition Citizen party had proposed a motion of no confidence against eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

DURBAN - A no-confidence motion in eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was removed from Tuesday’s council meeting agenda after concerns that the meeting being held virtually would compromise the voting process.

The motion was proposed last week by the Active Coalition Citizen party (ACC), which accuses Kaunda of failing to prioritise service delivery in the KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

“We’ve got an issue here of the ANC [African National Congress] where they inflate their numbers – even during in-person meetings. How much in virtual meetings?" asked the leader of the official opposition in council, the Democratic Alliance's Thabani Mthethwa.

Speaker Thabani Nyawose agreed to a proposal that the motion be brought in person.

“There is a proposal supported by many that this item should not be dealt with in today’s meeting – a meeting should be arranged where it will be physical where this matter will be tabled, debated and council take a decision.”

Councillors supported and seconded the proposal. The vote will take place a date yet to be announced.

At the same time, the council will reconvene its special meeting to elect a new deputy mayor to replace Abantu Batho leader Philani Mavundla. Mavundla was ousted last year by the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters and ended the Abantu Batho coalition with the ANC.